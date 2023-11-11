Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the October 15th total of 550,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
