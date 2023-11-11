Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 407,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 129,402 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $17.01.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $627.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 339,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,448,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 77,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

