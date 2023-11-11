Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in October

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IPKW opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.