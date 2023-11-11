Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

NYSE IVR opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $3,144,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.