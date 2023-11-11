Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 1,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLD. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

