Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.57 and last traded at $72.57. Approximately 99,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 81,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
