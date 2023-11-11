Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.76. 6,785,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,574. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

