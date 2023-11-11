Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,124,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,000 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

