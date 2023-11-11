Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,253 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $211,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 863.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

