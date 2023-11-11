Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

