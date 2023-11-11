Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Raymond James

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.5 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

