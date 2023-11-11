iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 746,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.75.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.