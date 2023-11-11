iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.65. Approximately 746,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

