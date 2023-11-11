iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVV stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.