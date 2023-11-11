iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 0.4% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $7,451,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 80,403 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $46.24. 2,526,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

