iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,621,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 242,528 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $386,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.59. 5,170,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

