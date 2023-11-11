iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 24,305.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 17.70% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Lwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $212.55. 764,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

