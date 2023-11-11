iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 10.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 16.79% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $235,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,188,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 917,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

