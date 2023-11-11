iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.1% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned about 21.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $225,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,559,000 after buying an additional 70,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 284,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,790. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

