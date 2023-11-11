iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $158.10. 322,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

