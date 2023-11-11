iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

IVE stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

