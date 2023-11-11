Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 2,425.0% in October

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 2,425.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

