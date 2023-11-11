Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

JKHY stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

