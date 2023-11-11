Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

