Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VNQ opened at $75.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.