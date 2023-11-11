James Kao Buys 2,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

