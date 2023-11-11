James Kao Buys 2,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RBB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on RBB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
