Jan Tennent Buys 50,000 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Jan Tennent purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).
Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Apiam Animal Health
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apiam Animal Health
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.