Jan Tennent Buys 50,000 Shares of Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX – Get Free Report) insider Jan Tennent purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).

Apiam Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

About Apiam Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. It engages in the provision of veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.