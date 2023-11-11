Janux Therapeutics’ (JANX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 730.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.