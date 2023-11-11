John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Down 0.5%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. 115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

