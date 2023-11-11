Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,842. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.