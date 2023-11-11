JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $67.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 129.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

