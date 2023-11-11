JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Trading 9% Higher

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.37 and last traded at C$8.37. 20,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 373% from the average session volume of 4,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JTC from GBX 770 ($9.50) to GBX 810 ($10.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JTC in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JTC Stock Performance

About JTC

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.07.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Featured Stories

