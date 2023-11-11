Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.