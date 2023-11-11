Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $173.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

