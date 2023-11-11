Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $212.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

