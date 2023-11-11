Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $197.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

