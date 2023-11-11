KeyCorp Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $62.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.63.

Get Corteva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Corteva has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 99.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 445.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.