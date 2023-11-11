Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $124.25 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.