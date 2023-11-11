Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £67,255.63 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.12) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($83,021.39).
Keywords Studios Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,362 ($16.81) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,418.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,716.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
