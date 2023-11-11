Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £67,255.63 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,387 ($17.12) per share, with a total value of £67,255.63 ($83,021.39).

Keywords Studios Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,362 ($16.81) on Friday. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,418.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,716.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.59) to GBX 2,120 ($26.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.78).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keywords Studios

About Keywords Studios

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.