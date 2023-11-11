Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $96,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

KMB stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

