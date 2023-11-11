Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Up 0.4%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.78. Approximately 3,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEC shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.82. The company has a market cap of C$562.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.32.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

