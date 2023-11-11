Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KVYO. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Klaviyo stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock worth $189,785,999.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

