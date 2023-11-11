KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Copart by 653.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Copart Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $48.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

