Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $63.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.19.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

