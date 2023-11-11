Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $63.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.19.
A number of research firms recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
