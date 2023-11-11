Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $23.95 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koç Holding A.S.
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.