Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $23.95 on Friday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Get Koç Holding A.S. alerts:

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.