Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,564.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on KOTMY
Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koito Manufacturing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.