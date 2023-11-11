Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 1,564.3% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Koito Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KOTMY

Koito Manufacturing Stock Up 1.4 %

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

(Get Free Report)

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.