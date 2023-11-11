Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 514 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $445.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.