Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

