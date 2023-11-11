Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,281 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

