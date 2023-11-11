Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

