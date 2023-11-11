Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after buying an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

